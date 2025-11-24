Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.1250, with a volume of 261371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Compass Point set a $10.00 price objective on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 3,933.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Further Reading

