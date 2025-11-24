Weik Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Weik Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $988,822,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,536.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after buying an additional 983,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,878,000 after buying an additional 850,025 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $226.36 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.96.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price target (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

