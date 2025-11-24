Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 74,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,888. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $890.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.25%. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS.

In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $148,312.35. Following the sale, the director owned 164,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,226.90. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 166.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 38.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 451.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

