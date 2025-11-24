Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,098,695,000 after buying an additional 931,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.4%

MA opened at $540.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $485.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

About Mastercard



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

