Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.96 and last traded at $66.8350, with a volume of 38803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBUS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

