FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.2690, with a volume of 76414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a market cap of $585.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 132.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.