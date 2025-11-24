Vestor Capital LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 5.8%

NYSE ORCL opened at $198.54 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.92 and a 200-day moving average of $236.78. The company has a market cap of $566.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.26.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

