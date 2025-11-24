Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$15.25, with a volume of 1455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

