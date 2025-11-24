The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Insider Michael Leaf Sells 15,000 Shares

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) insider Michael Leaf sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288, for a total value of £43,200.

Michael Leaf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Michael Leaf sold 14,828 shares of The Alumasc Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267, for a total transaction of £39,590.76.

The Alumasc Group Stock Performance

ALU traded up GBX 1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 273. The stock had a trading volume of 37,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,713. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The Alumasc Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 245 and a twelve month high of GBX 395. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 310.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 342.91.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group ( LON:ALU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 29.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The Alumasc Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 29.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Alumasc Group plc will post 29.3908629 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alumasc is a UK-based supplier of premium building products, systems and solutions.

Almost 80% of group sales are driven by building regulations and specifications (architects and structural engineers) because of the performance characteristics offered.

Over 90% of group sales relate to one or more of the following long-term strategic growth drivers: Energy management, Water management, Bespoke architectural solutions and Ease of construction (including off-site construction)

Our strategy is enabling us to outperform the UK construction market, and we are leveraging this through growth in export sales.

