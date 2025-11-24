FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.0245 and last traded at $50.2950, with a volume of 25712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.9051.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $150,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 102.1% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 20.0% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.