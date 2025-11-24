Upexi (UPXI) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Upexi to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Upexi has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi’s peers have a beta of -15.10, suggesting that their average share price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi 264.25% -30.42% -16.18% Upexi Competitors -397.29% -647.34% -14.81%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $15.81 million -$13.68 million -0.64 Upexi Competitors $1.29 billion $24.76 million 2.88

This table compares Upexi and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Upexi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Upexi. Upexi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Upexi and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 1 0 2 0 2.33 Upexi Competitors 1159 2507 5123 292 2.50

Upexi presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 286.74%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 29.07%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upexi peers beat Upexi on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

