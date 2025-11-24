The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by PFC Capital Group Inc.

PFC Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.9% of PFC Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson set a $430.00 target price on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE HD opened at $343.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $341.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

