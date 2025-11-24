Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of EHang Call Options (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 31,059 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 188% compared to the average daily volume of 10,790 call options.

Several analysts have commented on EH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EHang in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

EH traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. 712,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. EHang has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EHang by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EHang by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EHang by 171.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EHang by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EHang by 8.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

