Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.6490, with a volume of 66821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Criteo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.70 million. Criteo had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Criteo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernst 02494 Teunissen purchased 4,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $99,992.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,148.28. The trade was a 54.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,832. This represents a 30.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,702 shares of company stock worth $259,573. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Criteo by 21.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

