Harley-Davidson Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,995 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 86% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,769 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 139.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. 788,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $35.21.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

