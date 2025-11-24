HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 421.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCTX

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

LCTX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,268. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $393.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.77. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 374.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. Research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.