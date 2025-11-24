Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $108.14, but opened at $115.46. Lennar shares last traded at $113.7440, with a volume of 1,250 shares.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

