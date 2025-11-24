Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $108.14, but opened at $115.46. Lennar shares last traded at $113.7440, with a volume of 1,250 shares.
Lennar Trading Down 0.1%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.
Lennar Announces Dividend
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lennar
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Holiday Spending to Hit $1 Trillion—Time to Buy This Retail ETF?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- BJ’s Wholesale Club and the Case for a Bullish Market Reversal
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Costco Stock May Struggle Even as Its Business Thrives
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.