Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 8741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAZE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Maze Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -1.77.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08.

In other Maze Therapeutics news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 20,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $464,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAZE. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,874,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,460,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,362,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,373,000. Finally, TRV GP V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,468,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

