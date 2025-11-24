Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $12.58. Capcom shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 2,262 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Capcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Capcom Stock Up 0.2%
Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. Capcom had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Equities analysts predict that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
About Capcom
Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.
