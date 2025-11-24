Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.01, but opened at $28.59. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 7,611 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Distribution Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $234,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.