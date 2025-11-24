PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.6930, with a volume of 68465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38,172.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 4.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 828.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

About PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

