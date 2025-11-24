Altimmune Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 11,978 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 103% compared to the average volume of 5,887 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,373,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Altimmune by 356.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,996,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 1,559,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 228,995 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 387.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 727,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 155.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 716,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 435,467 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Price Performance

NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. 2,118,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a current ratio of 20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $533.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.01. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 62.63% and a negative net margin of 438,730.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Altimmune from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

