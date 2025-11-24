Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires $918,075.44 in Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 51,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $918,075.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,784,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,188,687.46. The trade was a 0.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $155,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,587 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $148,856.94.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,104 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $140,943.36.

On Monday, November 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $159,280.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $159,360.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 29,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $566,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,794 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $134,113.56.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,297 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,459.02.

On Monday, November 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $154,880.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $153,040.00.

DGICA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.76. 22,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,869. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $724.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.01.

Donegal Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm had revenue of $245.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGICA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Donegal Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 477.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 422.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 443.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

