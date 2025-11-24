Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Walmart were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after buying an additional 539,504 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Finally, Night Squared LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $406,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,040,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,741,441.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,903. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $105.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $839.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.