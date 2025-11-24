Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.54 and last traded at $104.6930, with a volume of 1841459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 9.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $913.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGLL. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

