TCP Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

