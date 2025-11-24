The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.3% in the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.5% in the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 52.6% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Home Depot by 45.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Home Depot from $391.00 to $353.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $343.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

