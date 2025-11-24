Head to Head Analysis: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & YETI (NYSE:YETI)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YETI has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and YETI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 9.35% 11.74% 4.67% YETI 8.75% 23.62% 13.98%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $1.23 billion 5.17 $36.95 million $0.32 66.30 YETI $1.83 billion 1.67 $175.69 million $1.92 20.45

This table compares Sportradar Group and YETI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. YETI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sportradar Group and YETI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 4 14 2 2.81 YETI 0 9 6 0 2.40

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $31.78, suggesting a potential upside of 49.79%. YETI has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.36%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than YETI.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats YETI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers apparel and gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through its Website, YETI.com. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

