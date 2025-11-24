Analyzing BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and BingEx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 4.51% 27.25% 8.95% BingEx -5.04% -1.13% -0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for REV Group and BingEx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 1 2 2 1 2.50 BingEx 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

REV Group presently has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.80%. BingEx has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 53.14%. Given BingEx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BingEx is more favorable than REV Group.

This table compares REV Group and BingEx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.40 billion 1.06 $257.60 million $2.12 24.49 BingEx $612.14 million 0.28 -$20.07 million ($0.01) -306.90

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than BingEx. BingEx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

REV Group beats BingEx on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Eldorado National (California), Magellan, Capacity, and LayMor brand names. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs, and Lance Camper brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About BingEx

(Get Free Report)

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

