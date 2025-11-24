Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 1,175 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.12.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

