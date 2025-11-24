Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal Acquires 199,271 Shares of Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 199,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $342,746.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,739,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,911,181.48. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 236,977 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,491.13.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 800,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $1,368,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 131,814 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $230,674.50.

On Monday, November 17th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 168,897 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $295,569.75.

On Friday, November 14th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 199,463 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $345,070.99.

Prairie Operating Trading Down 2.0%

PROP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. 368,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.07. Prairie Operating Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prairie Operating

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prairie Operating by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Prairie Operating in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Prairie Operating in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prairie Operating in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating during the first quarter worth $2,943,000. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PROP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prairie Operating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

