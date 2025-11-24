Vulcan Steel (ASX:VSL) Insider Acquires 6,000 Shares

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of A$40,500.00.

Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Russell Chenu acquired 1,958 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.90 per share, with a total value of A$13,510.20.

On Friday, September 19th, Russell Chenu bought 7,458 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.15 per share, with a total value of A$53,324.70.

Vulcan Steel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend

Vulcan Steel Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 48.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Vulcan Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

