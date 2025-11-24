Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley to $338.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 8.3%

Micron Technology stock traded up $17.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.54. 14,185,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,698,447. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $252.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at $98,568,696.16. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,980,700,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $317,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.