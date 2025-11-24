Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stock Holdings Trimmed by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 4.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $52,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,823,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,221,275,000 after buying an additional 909,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,669,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114,504 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,037,000 after acquiring an additional 437,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $2,039,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.19, for a total transaction of $558,427.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,332,806.49. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $14,501,123. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $226.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.96 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.94.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

