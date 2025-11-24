APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in APi Group stock on October 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

APi Group Stock Up 2.3%

APi Group stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.69. 175,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. APi Group Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $41,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,868,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,254,885.60. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $73,910,000. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 146,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,824 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

