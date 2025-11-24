Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Transdigm Group stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.3%

TDG stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,351.70. The stock had a trading volume of 59,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,414. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,302.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,399.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total value of $5,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,000. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Lisman purchased 1,954 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,339.14 per share, with a total value of $2,616,679.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,679.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,629 shares of company stock worth $44,369,174 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Transdigm Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

