Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $11.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $441.38. 158,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,907. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $469.43. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the sale, the director owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

