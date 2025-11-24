Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CommVault Systems stock on October 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

CommVault Systems Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,243. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.33 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $448.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 14,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $1,811,843.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 372,369 shares in the company, valued at $46,043,426.85. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 15,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,713,584.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,704.37. This represents a 17.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 63,954 shares of company stock worth $9,611,898 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CommVault Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised shares of CommVault Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CommVault Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded CommVault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 13.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 101.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 23.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

