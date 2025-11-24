Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $2.90 to $1.90 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. New Street Research set a $2.40 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.04.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.77. 3,096,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,248,231. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 1st. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 28th.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

