Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Azenta stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Azenta alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 555,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,574. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.76 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Azenta from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Azenta

Institutional Trading of Azenta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 77.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 44.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 41.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Azenta by 12.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.