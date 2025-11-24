Christopher Aldersley Buys 3 Shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley bought 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,950 per share, for a total transaction of £148.50.

Christopher Aldersley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cranswick alerts:

On Tuesday, October 21st, Christopher Aldersley bought 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,050 per share, with a total value of £151.50.

On Monday, September 22nd, Christopher Aldersley purchased 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,055 per share, for a total transaction of £151.65.

Cranswick Stock Up 0.8%

Cranswick stock traded up GBX 40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,995. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,907. Cranswick plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,555 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,590. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,978.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,154.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,370.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CWK

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of more than £2.7 billion. The business employs over 15,400 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.