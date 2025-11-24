Christopher Aldersley Buys 3 Shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley bought 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,950 per share, for a total transaction of £148.50.
Christopher Aldersley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 21st, Christopher Aldersley bought 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,050 per share, with a total value of £151.50.
- On Monday, September 22nd, Christopher Aldersley purchased 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,055 per share, for a total transaction of £151.65.
Cranswick Stock Up 0.8%
Cranswick stock traded up GBX 40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,995. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,907. Cranswick plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,555 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,590. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,978.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,154.40.
Cranswick Company Profile
Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of more than £2.7 billion. The business employs over 15,400 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.
