Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Serve Robotics (SERV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ: SERV) in the last few weeks:

11/17/2025 – Serve Robotics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Serve Robotics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/11/2025 – Serve Robotics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Serve Robotics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/13/2025 – Serve Robotics was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

10/13/2025 – Serve Robotics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/8/2025 – Serve Robotics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Serve Robotics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 16,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $174,312.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,391,592 shares in the company, valued at $36,561,361.76. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Evan Dunn sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $34,708.94. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 207,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,081.64. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 458,709 shares of company stock worth $5,301,845 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.