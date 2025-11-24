Truist Financial Cuts Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $24.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DEA. Compass Point set a $26.45 price objective on Easterly Government Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. New Street Research set a $20.00 price target on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.99.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 260,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,768. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $86.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.020 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 237.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

