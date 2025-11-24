Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 95

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 100 to GBX 95 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 90 to GBX 95 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Shore Capital cut JD Sports Fashion to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 84 target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.50.

JD stock traded down GBX 4.40 on Friday, hitting GBX 72.88. 34,090,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.72. The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 728.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD Sports Fashion will post 15.037961 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD Sports Fashion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

