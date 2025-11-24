Head-To-Head Survey: Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN) vs. Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Culture Medium and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A Taboola.com 1.34% 8.12% 4.92%

Risk & Volatility

Culture Medium has a beta of -1.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Culture Medium 0 0 0 0 0.00 Taboola.com 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Culture Medium and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.78%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Culture Medium.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Culture Medium and Taboola.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Taboola.com $1.77 billion 0.65 -$3.76 million $0.08 49.44

Culture Medium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taboola.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Culture Medium on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Culture Medium

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016. Universal Power Industry Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Great Neck, New York.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

