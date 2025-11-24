Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Unloaded Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill stock on November 3rd.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of (NASDAQ:FI) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) on 9/24/2025.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.52. 9,168,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,551,592. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

