Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SUPN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.48. 246,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,466. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.36). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $3,029,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,016,649.46. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,801.52. The trade was a 24.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,587. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after purchasing an additional 176,091 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,148,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

