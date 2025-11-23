Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,537 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 111.5% in the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,955,291. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.4%

PSX stock opened at $133.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $143.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.