L.B. Foster Company $FSTR Position Decreased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 250.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $60,669.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,298,344 shares in the company, valued at $35,055,288. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian H. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,583.05. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 25,177 shares of company stock valued at $688,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. L.B. Foster Company has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $29.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.97.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $138.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 7.19%. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSTR. Zacks Research raised L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.