1,206 Shares in Moelis & Company $MC Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $107,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Moelis & Company by 5,355.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of MC stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.80. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $356.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.14 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 47.11%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

